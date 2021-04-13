Bigelow Tea Adds Three NEW Iced Flavors to their line of K-Cup Pod Teas

These Brew Over Ice Flavors are Perfect for Summer

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, Connecticut, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea® is excited to introduce three new flavors to the expanding line of their Bigelow K-Cup® Pods: Unsweetened Iced Tea with Lemon , Perfectly Mint Iced Tea , and Iced Tropical Green Tea . Designed to be brewed hot over ice, these new offerings show the versatility of the Keurig® brewer and offers consumers fresh brewed, flavorful iced tea at the touch of a button.

Intended for those who are looking for a high-quality, unsweetened, fresh-brewed iced tea, the Bigelow Tea K-Cup® pods line has made brewing the perfect cup of tea fast and easy. Now you can enjoy a refreshing, delicious glass of iced Bigelow tea any time at the touch of a button. Simply fill a large non-glass cup with ice cubes, brew hot, and stir to chill.

Bigelow Unsweetened Iced Tea with Lemon K-Cup® Pods - There is nothing better than the taste of a fresh-brewed iced tea with lemon. This fresh-brewed iced tea is made using full-bodied black tea and just the right amount of lemon for a refreshing iced tea any time of day.

Bigelow Perfectly Mint Iced Tea K-Cup® Pods - Rich, flavorful black tea is perfectly blended with just the right amount of spearmint to make a refreshing glass of iced tea unlike any other. The fresh coolness of American grown spearmint brings a crisp flavor to invigorate your tastebuds and quench your thirst throughout the day.

Bigelow Ice Tropical Green Tea K-Cup® Pods - Imagine the taste of green tea with exotic tropical flavors of mango and pineapple for a subtle brew as refreshing as an island breeze. You are in for a tropical delight when you sip this delicious iced tea.

Through their partnership with Keurig®, the Bigelow family has made their exceptional line of flavorful teas readily available and accessible for the person at home or on the go. Tea drinkers have been loving Bigelow Tea’s assorted line of hot tea K-Cup® pods utilizing their Keurig® brewer for years, enjoying other popular flavors such as:

Bigelow Earl Grey Tea – A classic combination of bold black tea and pure bergamot oil from Calabria, Italy.

Bigelow English Breakfast Tea –A rich and robust black tea.

Bigelow Green Tea – A light but earthy green tea.

Bigelow Vanilla Chai Tea – Smooth vanilla blended with flavorful spices. Notes of cinnamon and cardamom create a rich aroma in this black tea.

Bigelow Lemon Ginger Tea - A delicious blend of zesty lemon and ginger. Along with lemongrass and cinnamon, Lemon Ginger provides a sweet and tangy flavor profile.

Bigelow Benefits® REFRESH – (Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea) A balanced green tea and matcha pair with earthy turmeric and a mild peppery kick.

Bigelow Benefits® SLEEP – (Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea) A calming, full-bodied floral lavender flavor with a sweet chamomile finish.

Bigelow Benefits® STAY WELL – (Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea) Authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon flavor with a smooth, relaxing herbal finish.

In addition to complementing a busy lifestyle, Keurig® recently announced that 100% of the new K-Cup® pods the company produces are recyclable*. As a Certified B Corporation, Bigelow Tea maintains the highest priority on social and environmental initiatives and is proud to partner with a company whose focus and drive closely match their own sustainability goals. To recycle your Bigelow Tea K-Cup® pod, peel off the foil lid, compost the tea leaves, and recycle the polypropylene cup with your household recyclables.

“We are always striving to make our teas more adaptive to the lifestyles of our consumers. Research shows us that 75% of Keurig® users drink iced tea and we are working to increase the occasions they use the brewer on their countertop. By partnering with Keurig® on our three new brew over ice teas, we’re excited to introduce tea drinkers to a fast and convenient way to make iced tea at the touch of a button,” said Cindi Bigelow, third generation president & CEO of Bigelow Tea. “These three new flavors are truly light and refreshing. At the same time being able to say that all of our newest K-Cup® pods are now recyclable* stays true to who we are as a company; uncompromising on our flavors and our values.”

The Bigelow Tea Keurig K-Cup® pods range of flavors are gluten free and non-GMO. You can find boxes of 22 individual pods by the case on the Bigelow Tea company website (www.bigelowtea.com) and other select online retailers. Also coming soon to select retailers nationwide where Bigelow Tea is sold. The average suggested SRP is $17.49.

*Check locally, not recycled in all communities.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category nearly 75 years ago. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea brand. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits® Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion – including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment”®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide.

For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com)

