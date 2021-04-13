CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Championed by CUSTOMER Magazine for Innovation and Customer Experience

CallTower Awarded 2021 Voice Technology Excellence Honor for Native Teams Direct Routing Solution by CUSTOMER Magazine

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, Utah, USA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution with the 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award.

CallTower was the first solution provider to deliver an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a 24/7/365 US-based client services team – ensuring a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower enables customers to bring their current voice services into the Microsoft Cloud through Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. CallTower delivers key Native Microsoft Teams unified communication as a service (UCaaS) features and functionality which are unavailable through other providers. CallTower is also the only voice provider delivering Direct Routing in GCC High to support Microsoft 365 GCC High for government contractors that work with the Department of Defense.

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor CallTower with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Their Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from CallTower in 2021 and beyond.”

“We are honored to receive this coveted award from TMC for our robust Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our Native Microsoft Teams solution empowers business customers and government contractors with additional UCaaS features and integrations like CT Text, Contact Center, CRM integration and additional hosted features to boost productivity and efficiency. We recently announced, our latest Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing offering, Unlimited Teams Conferencing, to further empower companies with multiple choices that apply to any commercial Office 365 license type and user count.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Native Skype for Business, Cisco® HCS, Webex, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more.

About TMC

