Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,035 in the last 365 days.

Rewarding Perfect Party for Good Parents 'Happy Empty Nest Paradise Celebration'

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #emptynestparty #lovelygirlsparty www.emptynestparty.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #emptynestparty #lovelygirlsparty www.emptynestparty.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.lovelygirlsparty.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.lovelygirlsparty.com

Fashion Loves Freedom...Inspired By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #fashionlovesfreedom www.FashionLovesFreedom.com

Fashion Loves Freedom...Inspired By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos #fashionlovesfreedom www.FashionLovesFreedom.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel to experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.40and50isBeautiful.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel to experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.40and50isBeautiful.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #momdaughtertravel #lovelygirlsparty #lovewineweekends www.MomDaughterTrip.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #momdaughtertravel #lovelygirlsparty #lovewineweekends www.MomDaughterTrip.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good works to fund meaningful program for girls; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury foodie Cayman trips.

Join to Celebrate Life in Paradise and Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund "We Use Our Voice for Good," a meaningful mentoring program for girls.

Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff to earn specially theme party 'Celebrate Life in Paradise;' a luxury foodie weekend experience.

Exclusive party reward includes; 4 night luxury accommodations and two event tickets for '2023 Cayman Cookout.'

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Now that you have done your job as a parent, your kids are off to college; celebrate, and rejoice with our 'Happy Empty Nest Party'...bring your favorite plus one, dad, another mom, or BFF to the most rewarding foodie party, and celebrate your new found freedom in paradise."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com

We created the perfect party, "Celebrate Life in Paradise." We're rewarding a luxury foodie celebration in Cayman; women who love '40 and 50 is Beautiful,' are Happily Divorced and recent Happy Empty Nesters too. www.2023CaymanFreedom.com

Love Tennis Travel join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament. www.TennisGirlsParty.com

Fashion Loves Freedom is a Lovely Girls Party Club shopping reward. Travel in style wherever you go. Members enjoy exclusive luxury rewards; jewelry, luggage, and shoes. www.FashionLovesFreedom.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rewarding Perfect Party for Good Parents 'Happy Empty Nest Paradise Celebration'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.