TBI Agents Investigating Knoxville Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting this afternoon in Knoxville.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department received a report of an individual possibly armed with a gun at Austin-East Magnet High School. Upon arrival, officers located the individual inside a school restroom. They ordered him out, but he refused to comply. As officers entered the restroom, the subject reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. One officer returned fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student. The officer who was shot was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the deceased individual, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.