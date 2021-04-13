Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Laurens; One Person Exposed
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 8, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a
The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on
Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC. "It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader." Contact your local Environmental Health office for further guidance.”
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs
It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This
Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
