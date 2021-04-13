Contify Announces Rebrand, New Logo and Tagline to Reinforce Its Core Value Proposition
The M&CI organization reinvents its corporate identity with a new logo and tagline to better symbolize its product offerings to the market.
Our foundation is strong, but rebranding is necessary to emphasize our core value proposition to the new customers”VERMONT, WILLISTON, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence platform, unveiled its new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo with a new tagline ‘Make Informed Decisions’. Changes were made to their earlier logo and branding to signify Contify’s growth, core value proposition, as well as incessant dedication to their customers.
— Mohit Bhakuni, Founder and CEO, Contify.
Contify just completed its 12 years as an organization, and thus, the decision to rejuvenate its brand was well-timed. One of the pioneers in the frontier of market intelligence, Contify developed an AI-based SaaS product in a new category before anyone else thought about it. Particularly impressive for an organization with bootstrap status, Contify enjoys a robust foundation in addition to well-developed processes and fine-tuned best practices based on years of M&CI experience. Contify has evolved since its inception to better serve its users. What started as a newsfeed APIs provider for information products, businesses, and services companies, is now a complete enterprise-grade competitive and marketing intelligence platform with a global customer base.
But this isn’t just a superficial change in their brand identity. Insights and intelligence are central to Contify’s business, which is represented by the ‘dot’ in the new logo. The ‘C’ represents Contify, as well as Contify’s 'customers', representative of Contify’s determination to always provide crisp, actionable insights and intelligence to their clients. The ‘C’ also resembles a magnet, signifying Contify’s ability to pull in the best insights available. The dot is brighter than the whole logo, and in the front, which yet again embodies intelligence and insights as the light which illuminates the way for Contify’s clients in their evolving competitive landscape.
The sleek font and minimalistic approach is a representation of the noise-free, and crystal-clear nature of Contify’s insights. The brand colors blue, black, and white have been associated with Contify for a long time, and represent authority, loyalty, professionalism, and trust.
“Twelve years ago we had a different visual language, which was traditional. We wanted our new logo to represent our evolution and transformation to a contemporary and agile business, one which has held true to its core values of integrity, professionalism, and customer success. Our new tagline reinforces our intense commitment towards helping professionals make informed decisions”, says Shilpa Tandon, Marketing Head at Contify.
“The M&CI market is evolving and gaining traction. Our foundation is strong, but rebranding is necessary to emphasize our core value proposition to the new customers. Our new logo defines who we are and what we do. It reflects our legacy of being a best-in-class M&CI platform that leverages new-age technology to help organizations across industries to stay on top of their competitors’ moves,” says Mohit Bhakuni, Founder and CEO, Contify. “As we grow and transform, we strive to make our solution more robust and comprehensive by adding functionalities that cater to the burgeoning needs of the users. We aspire to shape the present as well as the future of the competitive and market intelligence ecosystem”, he adds further.
Contify caters to the unique market and competitive intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
