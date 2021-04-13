Recreational black sea bass season reopens May 15 North of Cape Hatteras

The recreational black sea bass fishing season will open May 15 in both federal and North Carolina waters north of Cape Hatteras.

During the open season, the minimum size limit will be 12.5 inches total length (tip of the snout to the tip of the tail), and the bag limit will be 15 fish per person, per day. The season will close on Dec. 31.

The recreational black sea bass regulations north of Cape Hatteras comply with the Mid Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass Fishery Management Plan.

The recreational black sea bass fishery south of Cape Hatteras is managed by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council. South of Cape Hatteras, the minimum size limit is 13 inches total length, and the bag limit is seven fish per person per day. The recreational black sea bass season begins April 1 each year and closes when the quota is met. The 2021-2021 season is open.

For more specific regulations on black sea bass, see Proclamation FF-28-2021 for North of Cape Hatteras or Proclamation FF-11-2021 for South of Cape Hatteras at http://ncmarinefisheries.net/proclamations.

For more information, contact Chris Batsavage at 252-241-2995 or Chris.Batsavage@ncdenr.gov.