M-53 resurfacing in Lapeer and Sanilac counties starts April 19

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTIES: Lapeer Sanilac

HIGHWAY: M-53

CLOSEST CITIES: Imlay City Marlette

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $6.4 million to resurface nearly 9.2 miles of M-53 from Deanville Road to the south city limit of Marlette. Work includes joint repairs, drainage improvements, guardrail, and sign upgrades.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic regulators during working hours. The M-53/M-90 (Burnside Road) intersection will operate as a four-way stop for up to two weeks, with only one through-lane open in each direction. That work is expected to occur in May and will be announced in advance of its start.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.