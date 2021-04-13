Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-53 resurfacing in Lapeer and Sanilac counties starts April 19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Lapeer Sanilac

HIGHWAY: M-53

CLOSEST CITIES: Imlay City Marlette

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $6.4 million to resurface nearly 9.2 miles of M-53 from Deanville Road to the south city limit of Marlette. Work includes joint repairs, drainage improvements, guardrail, and sign upgrades.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic regulators during working hours. The M-53/M-90 (Burnside Road) intersection will operate as a four-way stop for up to two weeks, with only one through-lane open in each direction. That work is expected to occur in May and will be announced in advance of its start.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

M-53 resurfacing in Lapeer and Sanilac counties starts April 19

