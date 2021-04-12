Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed-Re: LAC 7:XXIX.111 (Horticulture/Exam Reapplication Time Period) 

April 12, 2021

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XXIX.111. The proposed rule change allows an exam applicant who fails to complete or pass an examination for licensure to wait seven days instead of two weeks before reapplying to take an examination again.

Interested persons may submit writtens comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule.  Written submissions must be directed to Tina Peltier, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00p.m. on May 10, 2021.

Notice of Intent Filed-Re: LAC 7:XXIX.111 (Horticulture/Exam Reapplication Time Period) 

