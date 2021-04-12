Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Intent Filed with State Register – Weights & Measures Rule Change

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XXXV.125. This amendment deletes the tiered fee structure for registration of mass flow meters, which was based on internal tube diameter, and replaces said schedule with a flat, per device fee. This change will result in an increased fee that is aligned with various factors including, but not limited to, the time it takes to conduct inspections, average employee salaries and benefits, as well as equipment variables such as fuel and maintenance.   

Interested persons may submit writtens comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule.  Written submissions must be directed to Paul Floyd, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 10, 2021.

