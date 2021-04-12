Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NOTICE – Adoption of Regulations – Industrial Hemp

NOTICE – Adoption of Regulations – Industrial Hemp

Industrial Hemp (LAC 7:XIII.1303, 1305, 1307, 1309, 1311, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327, 1329, and 1335)

April 12, 2021

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry intends to finalize the proposed amendment to LAC 7:XIII.1303, 1305, 1307, 1309, 1311, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327, 1329, and 1335 in the April 2021 edition of the Louisiana Register. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at 46:12, Pages 1698-1701 (December 20, 2020).

