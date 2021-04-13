Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State announces 5:30 closure at Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and Brooklyn Park/Starlite Center COVID-19 testing sites

News Release April 12, 2021

The state COVID-19 community testing sites at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and Brooklyn Park/Starlite Center will be closing at 5:30 p.m. tonight to allow Minnesotans to make it home prior to tonight’s 7 p.m. curfew. Minnesotans with appointments scheduled after 5:30 p.m. will be notified that their appointment is canceled.

Minnesotans impacted by the closure are encouraged to find another no-cost community testing site and make an appointment at COVID-19 Community Testing Sites or order a no-cost at-home test at COVID-19 Test at Home.

Minnesotans are also encouraged to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance: if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and away from others. If you are older or have certain medical conditions, contact your health care provider. If your symptoms get worse or you have difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away. Before going to the doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them your symptoms.

-MDH-

Minnesota Helpline:

For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.

Mental Health Crisis Line - Call: **CRISIS (**274747)

