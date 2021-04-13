Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,512 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Obtains $20,000 in Restitution in Residential Fencing Company Case

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has obtained and executed a consent judgment against Missouri Fence Company Springfield, LLC and its owner Justin P. Schmidt.

The lawsuit, previously filed by the Attorney General’s Office, alleged that Schmidt, through Missouri Fence Company, solicited upfront deposits from customers on the pretense that Schmidt would install fences at the customers’ respective residences. However, after being paid, Schmidt largely failed to install the fences as promised or otherwise performed minimal or unsatisfactory work.

The judgment directs Schmidt to pay back more than $20,000 in restitution to several consumers. The judgment also further prohibits Schmidt from operating or managing a residential construction services business. The injunction is to remain in place until Schmidt repays the full restitution or one year’s time.  

“My Office always stands willing to intervene in order to get the restitution due to consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the result in this case, and my Office will work to ensure that the affected consumers are repaid by Schmidt.”   Those who believe they may have been scammed by a fence installer, or any other contractor, should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.  

###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Obtains $20,000 in Restitution in Residential Fencing Company Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.