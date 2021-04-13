Governor McKee, RIDOH Announce 7,600 COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments to be Posted Tomorrow

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing that 7,600 additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be posted on www.vaccinateRI.org on Tuesday at 9 a.m. These appointments will be for the Dunkin' Donuts Center, the State-run mass vaccination sites in Woonsocket, South County, and at Sockanosset Cross Road, and at the regional clinics in Johnston, Westerly, and East Providence.

"It is my top priority to get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as quickly and equitably as possible," said Governor Dan McKee. "We know that transportation can be a barrier to vaccine access. Many vaccine and testing sites have been purposefully located near RIPTA transportation routes to increase accessibility. We hope RIPTA service options will make it easier for Rhode Islanders to access vaccine clinics that are convenient for them."

In addition to the age groups previously eligible, people who are 40 to 49 years of age are now eligible to register. Additionally, eligibility has been expanded to everyone 16 years of age and older in several harder hit ZIP codes. Those ZIP codes are 02895 (Woonsocket), 02893 (West Warwick), 02906 (Providence), 02910 and 02920 (Cranston), 02911 (North Providence), 02914 (East Providence), and 02919 (Johnston). These ZIP codes are in addition to the ZIP codes in Providence, Cranston, North Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls where eligibility has already been expanded (02860, 02861, 02863, 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909).

People who need help scheduling an appointment should call 844-930-1779.