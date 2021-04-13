Filtration Supplier to Invest $26 Million in Hickory

Gusmer Enterprises, Inc., a manufacturer of filtration and fermentation products, will create 73 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $26.5 million to build a production facility in Hickory.

“We are excited to welcome Gusmer Enterprises to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “When growing manufacturers choose North Carolina, it highlights the company’s confidence in our state’s workforce and resilient economy."

Gusmer Enterprises is a leading supplier of fermentation, filtration and processing aids and equipment for the beverage, food and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. A family-owned company for almost 100 years, Gusmer’s filtration and fermentations products are used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. The 135,000-square foot GMP manufacturing facility in Hickory will be Gusmer’s third plant and will support the production of filtering devices for liquids including COVID-19 treatments.

“After a nationwide search to identify the best fit location, the Gusmer family is pleased to partner with the State of North Carolina for our latest GMP manufacturing facility,” said Marla Gusmer Jeffrey, President of Gusmer Enterprises, Inc. “Hickory and Catawba County provide access to a skilled workforce, competitive cost structure, and a real estate solution that met our aggressive timeline and workforce needs. As an almost century-old company, the Gusmer family is proud of our long-term collaborative partnerships that we continue to grow and develop with all our employees, customers, and suppliers. We look forward to developing another long-standing relationship with our newest investment in the State of North Carolina.”

“North Carolina has the largest manufacturing workforce in Southeast and the sixth largest manufacturing economy in the nation,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We have the highly-skilled talent, strong supply chain and exceptional quality of life to support Gusmer Enterprises’ next phase of growth.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Gusmer’s decision to establish a manufacturing plant in North Carolina. The new positions include engineers, mechanics, packagers, production staff, quality control, warehouse supervisors and administrative support. The average annual salary for all new positions is $44,000 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $3.2 million per year. Catawba County’s overall average annual wage is $43,290.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Gusmer’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Hickory, Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy.

