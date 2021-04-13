South Dakota Reaches Vaccination Milestone and Calls on Young Adults to Get Vaccinated

For Immediate Release: April 10, 2021

South Dakota Reaches Vaccination Milestone

SD-DOH Calls on Young Adults to Get Vaccinated

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced the percentage of state residents who have received at least 1-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached the 50% threshold. This places South Dakota among the top nationwide leaders in vaccination efforts, with over 208,485 South Dakotans having completed their vaccination series. This translates to approximately 25% of the state having been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the help of our healthcare professionals and all responsible South Dakotans who’ve chosen to be vaccinated,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I encourage young adults, especially those ages 20-29, to get vaccinated as soon as possible—and to do it for themselves, their friends, and loved ones. Vaccinations are the quickest way out of this pandemic.”

On April 5, 2021, the SD-DOH began Phase II of the state’s vaccination plan. This move made COVID-19 vaccines available to all state residents, age 16 and over, in addition to any persons from Phase I who have not yet been vaccinated. All residents can connect directly with a health partner serving their area by clicking here.

According to recent data, there has been a 7% jump in COVID-19 cases among those who are 20-29 years old in the past six weeks. From March 23 to April 5 alone, 479 cases were linked to this age group, totaling 19% of all identified cases.

“In addition to getting vaccinated, this is a great time to remind folks of the importance of continued testing. It’s fast, it's easy and free,” added Malsam-Rysdon. To request a free at-home COVID-19 test, click here.

To get the most up-to-date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard.

