Ramp and Lane Closures for Week of April 11 as Part of Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of April 11 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.

The following lane and ramp closures will take place for bridge and other construction. Detours will be noted by traffic signs. All construction activities and times are subject to change and weather dependent.

Continuing Spaghetti Bowl and I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sunday, April 11 through Friday, April 16 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022): - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 - Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through atleast June 2021.

Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through atleast June 2021. Second Street on ramp and Mill Street on ramp will not be closed at the same time.

I-580 Southbound and Northbound Lane Restrictions

Nightly lane reductions on northbound and southbound I-580 between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

Overnight Surface Street Lane Closures

Nighttime lane reductions on Kietzke Lane between Second Street and Galletti Way from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday, April 11 to Friday, April 16. Business access will remain open.

Vassar Street reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. nightly for southbound I-580 bridge demolition through mid-April. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.

Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.