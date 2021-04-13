I-11 Nightly Ramp and Lane Closures, Upgrades April 14-16 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime Interstate 11 restrictions in Henderson.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (April 14-15)

• The Boulder Highway (State Route 582) onramp to southbound Interstate 11 will be closed from 7 p.m., April 14, until 6 a.m., April 15, in Henderson.

Wednesday Night—Friday Morning (April 14-16)

• There will be north and southbound Interstate 11 lane restrictions between Wagonwheel Drive and Lake Mead Parkway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 14 and concluding the morning of April 16 in Henderson.

The temporary closures are needed for placing overhead freeway signs as part of a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long Interstate 11 upgrade between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8 that began work late last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for removing the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt and replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally repairs concrete slab bridge decks and approaches at East Paradise Hills and College drives, while installing decorative rock at the freeway interchanges for reduced soil erosion and better slope management. Other work entails new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.