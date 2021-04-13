State Route 361 Closed, Emergency Waterline Repairs April 13-15 in Gabbs

GABBS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that State Route 361 will be closed at Waterline Road in Gabbs, Nye County, from 7 a.m., April 13 through 5 p.m., April 15 for an emergency waterline repair. A & K Earthmovers is the general contractor. Traffic will be rerouted through town.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.