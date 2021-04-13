NetAlly Launches LANBERT™ Media Qualification App for Testing Network Cabling for Multi-Gig/10Gbps

Free software upgrade provides a new, flexible, easy way to validate the quality of network cabling, fiber, and components such as SFPs, wall jacks, patch panels and cables

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To provide their customers a way to test the quality of premise cabling infrastructure, NetAlly has launched the LANBERT™ Media Qualification App for EtherScope® nXG Portable Network Expert analyzer and LinkRunner® 10G Advanced Ethernet Tester. This free software upgrade provides a flexible, easy way to test and assure the capability of premise cabling and media components (including fiber SFPs, wall jacks, patch panels and cables) for carrying Multi-Gig and 10Gig Ethernet.



“While there are warranty requirements for ANSI/TIA-568 certification at the time of cable installation, the reality is that after ‘day zero’ installation, media qualification using high volumes of real frames rather than parametric substitutes is far more effective,” explained James Kahkoska, Chief Technology Officer for NetAlly. “This is where the new NetAlly LANBERT™ app makes all the difference. LANBERT sends actual Ethernet traffic between NetAlly testers or a physical loopback, monitoring for frame loss, bit errors, signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and delay skew simultaneously to further understand the available SNR margin on the cable at the current link speed.”

With the insatiable growth in bandwidth demands, increasing speeds of Wi-Fi APs (with Multi-Gig 2.5/5Gbps backhauls), 1Gbps to 10Gbps upgrades, and deploying new fiber links, network professionals must have confidence that their network media will transport that data error free at the maximum speed possible. Downtime or intermittent loss and errors is simply not an option. Testing for even just 10 seconds would ensure that over 142 million frames can be transmitted and received error free.

Running the LANBERT test app on the EtherScope® nXG and/or LinkRunner™ 10G as endpoints over a long duration (up to 24 hours) serves as a “soak test” to identify the presence of intermittent issues and noise events that can corrupt network traffic. With easy-to-read trend graphs and the ability to drill down to 1-second granularity, LANBERT helps network professionals identify exactly when errors occur.

Kahkoska adds, “While there are other tester vendors offering similar capabilities, most are limited to layer 2-only Ethernet access link testing and cannot validate layer 3 enterprise switches and routers. NetAlly’s multifunction tools also features the IP layer line-rate Network Performance Test app, that can validate QoS and SLAs across your entire enterprise network end-to-end including routers – not just one access link and switch – at up to full line-rate 10Gbps.”

For more information about how the LANBERT Media Qualification App can help network professionals understand the quality of their media infrastructure as measured by the quality of data frame transmission from one end of the media to the other, please visit https://www.netally.com/lanbert-test-app/.

About NetAlly

The NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope® nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://www.netally.com.

