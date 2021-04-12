Iowa Supreme Court Assigns Two Iowa Business Specialty Court Judges

The Iowa Supreme Court has selected District Judge Jeffrey D. Bert, Bettendorf, and District Judge David Nelmark, Des Moines, as Iowa Business Specialty Court judges. Judge Bert and Judge Nelmark will join Judge Lawrence P. McLellan, Judge John D. Telleen, and Judge E. Sarah Crane as business court judges. Judges Kurt J. Stoebe and Sean W. McPartland are stepping away from the business court in favor of other judicial duties. We thank them for their years of service to the Iowa Business Specialty Court.

The supreme court based its selection of Judge Bert and Judge Nelmark on the judges' educational background, judicial and trial practice experience in complex commercial cases, and personal interest in the business court.

The Iowa Judicial Branch has assigned 117 cases to the business court since its inception on May 1, 2013. Seventy-seven cases have been fully resolved, and another forty remain pending. The primary aim of the Iowa Business Specialty Court is to move business or complex commercial cases through the court system expeditiously, with lower costs for litigants, and with more efficient use of judicial branch resources.

Businesses and attorneys benefit from the business court's published body of case law that will promote consistency and predictability. Judges benefit from the development of substantial expertise in the management of complex business litigation. The court system as a whole benefits from the business court's role as an incubator of innovative court practices.

District Court Judge, Jeffrey D. Bert

“During my 28 years in private practice, I regularly represented clients in business transactions and litigation. I look forward to applying that experience and knowledge as a judge on Iowa’s business court.”

Judge Jeffrey D. Bert is a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. Judge Bert, Bettendorf, was appointed to the bench in December of 2019. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Iowa State University in 1989 and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1992. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was engaged in the private practice of law with Brooks Law Firm, P.C. He served on the board of directors for the Vera French Mental Health Center and One Eighty, Inc. and was a member of the Bettendorf Planning & Zoning Commission from 2012 to 2019.

District Court Judge, David Nelmark

"The business court provides a number of advantages for resolving complex litigation. I am honored to be appointed, and I look forward to the challenge of serving Iowans and their companies in this additional capacity."

Judge David Nelmark is a District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District. Judge Nelmark was appointed to the bench in 2019. He received dual Bachelors of Arts degrees from Drake University in 1999 and his law degree from Stanford Law School in 2005. His past experience includes representing business clients of Gislason & Hunter LLP and Belin McCormick, P.C. and representing litigants in the Iowa business court. He is a past president of the American Mock Trial Association, a past president of the Polk County Bar Association, and a former member of the board of directors of the International Academy of Alternative Dispute Resolution.