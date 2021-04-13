Miriam Ortiz y Pino of More than Organized to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our office space is where the magic happens. If we feel overwhelmed in our own environment, we must craft our ideal space to begin the journey toward a satisfying and meaningful life.

Miriam Ortiz y Pino is a Certified Professional Organizer, Simplicity Expert and the founder of More than Organized, where she empowers entrepreneurs and creatives to achieve more by removing what stands in the way of what they want. Whether you’re struggling to organize your work life, declutter your home, manage your time, get control of your documents, or just feel overwhelmed and frustrated, Miriam can help you break out of overwhelm, eliminate distractions and create the environment you need to do your best work.

“I really enjoy working with entrepreneurs and the creative energy and excitement they have, and I enjoy developing systems and simplifying things. Coaching allows me to have the best of both worlds,” says Miriam. “I get to work with people who have something they want to bring into the world, whether it's a creative idea or a business, and they get to see their whole life in a new light.”

Miriam ensures what needs doing gets done by creating simple systems that are easy to implement and work for you.

“I have always been the person that simplified things,” says Miriam. “In my professional life, I created systems that made things easier for others to do their work. I have that rare ability, which it turns out not many people do, to see the big picture and navigate the obstacles.”

In 2007, Miriam received her CPO designation from the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, becoming one of the first Certified Professional Organizers in the world.

“People are generally resistant to change. Our brains seek that calm and certainty of knowing what's going to happen next,” says Miriam. “I am certified to help people work through their limiting beliefs to rethink their workflow. Once the systems are in place, even if you get disrupted by a pandemic or something in your personal life becomes urgent, it's so much easier to get back on track or hand it off to someone else without feeling like you dropped the ball.”

And it doesn’t stop at the office door. Miriam’s goal is help you simplify all areas of your life. Miriam will typically work with clients over a six month period to set up their systems and get their mindset and habits established. In addition to her work as a professional organizer, Miriam is also a Money Breakthrough Business Coach.

“There's a direct correlation between people's money mindset and their relationship to their stuff,” says Miriam. “Once I make that connection for people, the results are just exponentially better. If you have a bunch of stuff, let's clean it up and put it away.”

Close Up Radio will feature Miriam Ortiz y Pino in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 15th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.morethanorganized.net