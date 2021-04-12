Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of 24th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the 500 Block of 24th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:46 am, the suspect entered the listed location. Once inside the suspect approached the victims while brandishing a gun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took property from the victims then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/V4nG5aRSmGE

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.