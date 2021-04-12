Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the 1200 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:32 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and implied that he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect pushed the victim, snatched his phone and fled on foot. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

On April 10, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Dominick Mackey, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

