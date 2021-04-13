Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 21A501062                                     

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

 

STATION: Derby                                          

 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2021 @ approximately 1411 hours

 

STREET: West Jay Road 

 

TOWN: Jay

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hillside Road

 

WEATHER: Clear             

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/ Gravel

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Justin Shepard

 

AGE: 32  

 

SEAT BELT? N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson

 

VEHICLE MODEL: FLSTF

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side gas tank, front headlight, and the driver side engine block.

 

INJURIES: Ankle

 

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

              On the above listed date and time, Shepard called the Vermont State Police to report he crashed his motorcycle and obtained injuries. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash to further investigate. Prior to VSP arrival, it was determined Shepard was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by a family member, citing he had a non-life-threatening ankle injury. Through investigation it was determined Shepard was traveling east on the above listed road when he lost control of his motorcycle. Shepard was issued a VCVC for driving a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions, having regard for the actual and potential hazards then existing and for failing to provide proof of insurance.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336022 T23 VSA 1081(d)

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336023 T23 VSA 800(a)

 

Derby Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

