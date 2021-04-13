Derby Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501062
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2021 @ approximately 1411 hours
STREET: West Jay Road
TOWN: Jay
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hillside Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/ Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Justin Shepard
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1994
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: FLSTF
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side gas tank, front headlight, and the driver side engine block.
INJURIES: Ankle
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, Shepard called the Vermont State Police to report he crashed his motorcycle and obtained injuries. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash to further investigate. Prior to VSP arrival, it was determined Shepard was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by a family member, citing he had a non-life-threatening ankle injury. Through investigation it was determined Shepard was traveling east on the above listed road when he lost control of his motorcycle. Shepard was issued a VCVC for driving a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions, having regard for the actual and potential hazards then existing and for failing to provide proof of insurance.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336022 T23 VSA 1081(d)
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336023 T23 VSA 800(a)