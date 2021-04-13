Derby Barracks/ Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2021 @ approximately 1411 hours

STREET: West Jay Road

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hillside Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt/ Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justin Shepard

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: FLSTF

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side gas tank, front headlight, and the driver side engine block.

INJURIES: Ankle

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, Shepard called the Vermont State Police to report he crashed his motorcycle and obtained injuries. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash to further investigate. Prior to VSP arrival, it was determined Shepard was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by a family member, citing he had a non-life-threatening ankle injury. Through investigation it was determined Shepard was traveling east on the above listed road when he lost control of his motorcycle. Shepard was issued a VCVC for driving a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions, having regard for the actual and potential hazards then existing and for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336022 T23 VSA 1081(d)

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 3336023 T23 VSA 800(a)