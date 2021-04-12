Dog Recovered from Ossipee Lake

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse 603-271-3129 603-271-3128 April 12, 2021

Concord, NH – On April 10, 2021, New Hampshire Conservation Officers recovered a dog from Ossipee Lake. Members of the Fish and Game Underwater Search Team deployed a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the vicinity of were Sinead Lyons was recovered on March 26 on Ossipee Lake. Shortly after deploying the ROV, they located the dog in approximately 12 feet of water, 12.5 feet from where Ms. Lyons was located on March 26. The dog matched the description of Ms. Lyons’s dog and is believed to belong to her. The dog was secured and handed over to the proper authorities for disposition.

No further information is available at this time.