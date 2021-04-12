Lost Person, New Ipswich

CONTACT: Lt. William Boudreau (603) 271-3361 April 12, 2021

New Ipswich, NH – On Saturday, April 10, at approximately 5:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were contacted by the New Ipswich Police Department and asked to respond to Boynton Hill Road regarding a missing man. Douglas Arey, 74, of New Ipswich was reported missing by his wife after he was last seen approximately 2.5 hours earlier.

Conservation Officers arrived at Arey’s residence at 6:20 p.m. Family and friends had already begun searching the roads and trails in the area. A family member had found footprints on the side of the road that most likely belonged to Arey. The footprints were located about 0.5 miles north of his residence. A search was initiated in the area where the footprints were located.

Conservation Officers requested assistance from a NH State Police K-9 unit as well as the New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team. Conservation Officers searched trails by ATV while New Ipswich Police and State Police searched the roads.

At approximately 7:56 p.m., a NH State Trooper who was searching the roads located the subject on Boynton Hill Road a short distance from the command post. Arey was uninjured and transported back to his residence. It is believed that Arey had become lost in the woods but was able to find his way back to the Boynton Hill Road just before dark.

Conservation Officers were also assisted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch.