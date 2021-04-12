Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,477 in the last 365 days.

Lost Hikers Crawford Notch

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse Sgt Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 April 12, 2021

Hart’s Location, NH – On April 10, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to help locate two lost hikers in Crawford Notch. Nicole Nardone, 36, from Carver, MA, and her hiking companion, Andrea Slack, 27, from Foxboro, MA, called 911 at approximately 10:45 p.m. stating that they were lost, had no lights, and required assistance. The 911 coordinate placed them approximately 4 miles north of Arethusa Falls in the vicinity of the railroad tracks. Conservation Officers made numerous attempts to call Nardone and Slack back but were unable to get through.

Conservation Officers responded to Crawford Notch shortly after midnight and began hiking to their location. Nardone and Slack arrived back to their parked car at the Arethusa Falls trail parking area at 1:07 a.m. on April 11. Nardone and Slack stated that they were attempting to hike Arethusa Falls and made a right onto the railroad track missing the trail. They hiked for quite a while until it got dark. They had no lights, food, water, or warm clothing and they were low on cell phone battery power. They called 911 and requested assistance. When no one arrived after some time they decided to follow the railroad track back the way they came.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that winter conditions remain in the mountains and extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring. One wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences and one must be prepared with map, compass, lights, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Lost Hikers Crawford Notch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.