Lost Hikers Crawford Notch

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse Sgt Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 April 12, 2021

Hart’s Location, NH – On April 10, 2021, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to help locate two lost hikers in Crawford Notch. Nicole Nardone, 36, from Carver, MA, and her hiking companion, Andrea Slack, 27, from Foxboro, MA, called 911 at approximately 10:45 p.m. stating that they were lost, had no lights, and required assistance. The 911 coordinate placed them approximately 4 miles north of Arethusa Falls in the vicinity of the railroad tracks. Conservation Officers made numerous attempts to call Nardone and Slack back but were unable to get through.

Conservation Officers responded to Crawford Notch shortly after midnight and began hiking to their location. Nardone and Slack arrived back to their parked car at the Arethusa Falls trail parking area at 1:07 a.m. on April 11. Nardone and Slack stated that they were attempting to hike Arethusa Falls and made a right onto the railroad track missing the trail. They hiked for quite a while until it got dark. They had no lights, food, water, or warm clothing and they were low on cell phone battery power. They called 911 and requested assistance. When no one arrived after some time they decided to follow the railroad track back the way they came.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that winter conditions remain in the mountains and extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring. One wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences and one must be prepared with map, compass, lights, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.

No further information is available at this time.