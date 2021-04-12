Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,480 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Introduces Legislation To Prohibit LGBTQ+ Panic Defense In Pennsylvania

MCollett

Harrisburg, PA — April 12, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has introduced a bill memo for co-sponsorship to prohibit the use of any LGBTQ+ panic defense (previously known as the “gay panic” and “trans panic” defense) in Pennsylvania.

The “LGBTQ+ panic” defense favors perpetrators of crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals by handing them a reduced sentence and, in some cases, even a not guilty verdict, if they shift the blame for their actions on a victim’s actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression.

“State legislators should be strengthening protections and supports for our LGBTQ+ communities, not stripping them away,” said Senator Collett. “The antiquated LGBTQ+ panic defense not only promotes ignorance and denies justice to LGBTQ+ victims of violence, it denies their humanity. It is past time to close this criminal justice loophole.”

Over the past few years, hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community have been on the rise. The Human Rights Campaign marked an “epidemic of violence” in 2020 due to the high rates of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming Americans, disproportionately impacting Black transgender women. Regrettably, these attacks are emboldened by legislators proposing bills, including those in Pennsylvania, which seek to legalize discrimination against the LGBTQ+ population. Banning the LGBTQ+ panic defense is an important step to ensure these crimes are taken seriously.

This bill will be a companion to legislation introduced by Representatives Ben Sanchez (D-153) and Michael Schlossberg (D-132). It would add Pennsylvania to a growing list of states that protect their LGBTQ+ citizens by allowing them the same opportunity to pursue justice as everyone else if they find themselves victims of a violent crime.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Introduces Legislation To Prohibit LGBTQ+ Panic Defense In Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.