LRCVAW's Relocation Guide for Domestic Violence Survivors

The Legal Resource Center on Violence Against Women has created a Relocation Guide for Domestic Violence Survivors that provides survivors with advice on the issues involved in relocating with children with or without a current custody order.
For more information and resources, please visit The Legal Resource Center on Violence Against Women's website here: http://www.lrcvaw.org/.
