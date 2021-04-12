Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tenant's Declaration of Rental Agreement for Rental Assistance Applications

Please find attached a template that you can use as a tenant applying for rental assistance if you do not have a copy of your lease, because you either lost your lease or you were never provided a copy of your lease, or because you had a lease but the lease expired and you are now a month-to-month tenant at the same rental property. 

