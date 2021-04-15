GOVIND GOYAL, formerly of Waystar, joins Panacea Healthcare Solutions as Executive Vice President
Panacea Healthcare Solutions strengthens leadership team with the addition of Govind Goyal to lead Financial Services and Revenue Integrity division.ST. PAUL, MN, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a company specializing in healthcare coding compliance, revenue integrity and pricing software and consulting services, announced today that Govind Goyal, formerly with Waystar, has joined its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Financial Services and Revenue Integrity. Govind will lead a team of financial and revenue integrity consultants to strategically partner with hospitals, health systems and other providers and healthcare organizations to improve their revenue cycle performance with innovative technology and deep industry consulting expertise.
Mr. Goyal has held several leadership roles within the high-tech and big 4 consulting space as well as on the provider side, working for large academic and not-for-profit community-based health care systems. His expertise lies in building high-performance revenue integrity teams, developing strategic pricing models and performing CDM reviews.
Frederick Stodolak, CEO at Panacea, stated, “We are excited and proud to have Govind join the executive leadership team during this period of significant year-over-year growth and demand for our revenue integrity and transparency pricing services. Govi’s stellar reputation in the industry for his integrity, revenue cycle and pricing knowledge, leadership skills and his experience developing innovative technology solutions to the market will benefit Panacea clients tremendously.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Panacea team and look forward to contributing my talents and passion to Panacea’s mission of exceeding client expectations. It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of healthcare by supporting clients in meeting their price transparency, clinical revenue integrity and financial goals, said Goyal. Panacea’s in-depth knowledge of healthcare regulations and market trends makes the organization well-equipped to be a trusted advisor in a rapidly changing environment."
Govind is an active board member of the Florida HFMA chapter serving as incoming President for the 2021-2022 membership year, and is passionate about volunteering throughout the sunshine state.
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a BESLER Company
Panacea helps healthcare organizations improve their coding, compliance and data and revenue integrity with front-line expertise in mid-revenue-cycle management. Designed for healthcare professionals responsible for financial performance or compliance, Panacea delivers innovative auditing, compliance, chargemaster, strategic pricing and revenue integrity consulting and software solutions as a single vendor solution to help their clients proactively identify risks and opportunities and overcome today’s challenges, providing the clear answers needed to swiftly and cost-effectively achieve quality results. More information is available at panaceainc.com
