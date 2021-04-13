Route 8 Southbound Closed in Venango County

​The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.

The closure, which is necessary so the roadway can be reconstructed, is expected to remain in place until September 4, 2021.

No closures or restrictions are expected for the northbound lanes at this time.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

