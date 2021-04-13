Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Switch on Route 22 Ramp to NB I-83 Near Harrisburg Set for Tonight

Switch scheduled for last night was postponed due to inclement weather

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a traffic switch planned for last night for the ramp from Route 22 (Jonestown Road) to northbound Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township, has been rescheduled for tonight due to inclement weather.  

Weather permitting, the contractor will switch traffic from the left side of the ramp to the newly constructed right side. Work will be from 9 PM tonight, Monday, April 12, to 6 AM Tuesday, April 13.

After this switch is complete, the ramp’s merge point with northbound I-83 traffic will be approximately 1,000 feet north of the existing merge point.  

There will be a right lane closure tonight on northbound I-83 at Route 22 while the contractor completes the traffic switch on the ramp. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

