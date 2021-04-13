PennDOT Announces Work to Begin on Project to Improve Signals on PA 61 in Schuylkill County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today a signal improvement project on PA 61 between Mount Carbon Arch Road and Mill Creek Avenue in the City of Pottsville, Palo Alto Borough, and North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County has begun.

Starting Monday motorists can expect weekday lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns on PA 61 in both directions between Mount Carbon Arch Road and Mill Creek Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Additional restrictions will be required during future phases of construction. Updates will be provided when available.

The project will upgrade existing signal equipment and optimize the signal timing systems. Work on the project also includes sections of resurfacing, drainage improvements, curbing installation, signing and pavement marking upgrades, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramp improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, PA is the general contractor on the $2,014,522 project that is anticipated to be complete in August 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

