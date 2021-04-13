PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Route 408 Bridge Project in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to virtual plans display for the project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.

The bridge is located on Route 408 approximately 1.1 miles north of the intersection with Route 8.

The existing two-span thru girder superstructure will be replaced with a two-span steel I-beam superstructure. The project also includes a reinforced concrete deck, standard barrier, concrete approach slabs, and guide rail.

Work is expected begin in the spring of 2022.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately four months during construction. A 19.7-mile detour will be posted using Route 8, Route 27, and Route 428.

The existing bridge was built in 1930 and rehabbed in 1980. It carries approximately 1,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Route 408 Bridge Rehabilitation.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display/meeting will be held online only. It will be open from April 12 to 23, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Mitchell Fabry, PennDOT Project Manager, at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

