Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,445 in the last 365 days.

SR 1009 in Susquehanna County to Open Tuesday April 13

Dunmore, PA – SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will reopen Tuesday, April 13 by 4:00 PM with a single lane, stop sign condition. Motorists should use caution and obey all traffic control devices.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.   

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Kalinoski, 570.963.4044

 

# # #

You just read:

SR 1009 in Susquehanna County to Open Tuesday April 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.