SR 1009 in Susquehanna County to Open Tuesday April 13

Dunmore, PA – SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will reopen Tuesday, April 13 by 4:00 PM with a single lane, stop sign condition. Motorists should use caution and obey all traffic control devices.

