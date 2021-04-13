PetDine Growth Spurs Addition of New Senior Operations Manager
Jay Sokolowski to Oversee all Colorado Pet Product Manufacturing Operations
PetDine has experienced exponential growth over the past 12 months. With this propulsion, comes the need for additional senior-level management to support and foster continued success.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, announced that it has hired Jay Sokolowski as its new Senior Operations Manager. Sokolowski, with more than 30 years professional experience in the manufacturing setting and a unique aerospace engineering background that had him recruited as a nuclear submarine officer for the US Navy, will oversee all production-related operations for PetDine’s Colorado facilities, including Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland-based BarkDine. As a client-centric company, PetDine continues to hire talent that will boost productivity for its clients and provide critical high-end customer service.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO
“PetDine has experienced exponential growth over the past 12 months,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “With this propulsion, comes the need for additional senior-level management to support and foster continued success. Jay’s proven track record of increasing output while managing growth and his dedication and drive honed while serving in the Navy will directly impact our clients, and, for that, we are thrilled to have him as part of the PetDine team.”
Most recently, Sokolowski was the director of operations at Droplet Measurement Technologies, and, prior to that, he worked at Hexcel, where he helped increase the advanced composite manufacture’s overall plant capacity by 250 percent. Sokolowski also held several roles, including product line manager, for a high-end optics company and worked in Silicon Valley for a capital equipment company. Company growth was his main charge and goal in each previously held position.
“It is exciting to join a fast-growing, dynamic company that is committed to leading the private-label pet products industry through manufacturing innovation,” said Sokolowski. “I plan to draw on my wealth of experiences from many different industries to benefit our clients’ custom pet supplement products.”
Sokolowski grew up on a small farm in northwest Iowa, where he helped raise corn, soybeans and hogs. After high school, he attended Iowa State University, where he received his BS in Aerospace Engineering. It was immediately after college that he was sought out by the US Navy and served as a nuclear submarine officer for 12 years, deploying on two submarines and several shore duty stations. He met his wife Irene in Hawaii and resigned his commission to start civilian life. The couple lived in California for several years before moving to Colorado to raise their family. When not at work, Sokolowski likes to ski, hike, bike and spend time on the lake. He and his wife have three teenagers and a rescue dog named Nugget.
For more information on PetDine or its new Senior Operations Manager, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
