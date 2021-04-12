Senate Passes Bill to Protect Children & Prevent Tragic Firearm Deaths

Legislation promotes responsible gun ownership by requiring Coloradans to safely store their guns when children or other ineligible people are present

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Chris Hansen and Senator Jeff Bridges that would promote responsible gun ownership in Colorado. HB21-1106 would help reduce gun deaths by requiring that firearms are safely stored and out of children’s reach.

“Responsibility is a core Colorado value. That’s all this bill says, be responsible,” said Senator Jeff Bridges, D-Arapahoe County. "Colorado has one of the highest teen suicide rates in the country, and nearly half of those deaths involve a firearm. It’s not every day you get to pass a bill you know for sure will save lives. This bill means fewer families losing kids to gun-related accidents and suicide, thanks to the use of eight dollar trigger or cable locks any family can afford. It’s a simple, effective, and evidence-based solution to keep our kids safe.”

Every day, eight children are unintentionally shot by a gun – a statistic that is 85% less likely for households that properly lock their firearm and ammunition. Moreover, having access to a gun increases the risk of injury and death three times over, a statistic that is affecting children more and more. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children and teens, with one child dying every week in Colorado due to guns. New studies have found that the catalyst for these self-induced fatalities are largely due to firearm access in the home, or at the home of a friend or relative.

“This bill is about keeping children safe and saving lives,” said Senator Chris Hansen, D-Denver. “Far too many children have accidentally harmed themselves due to negligent storage of firearms in the home, and it’s well beyond time for that to change. This bill will ensure that weapons are stored properly in Colorado homes so that we can prevent needless tragedies from occurring in the future.”

HB21-1106 aims to address these heartbreaking statistics by mandating that guns be properly stored specifically when a juvenile or someone who is ineligible to possess a firearm is present. The bill also requires that licensed gun dealers provide a locking device at the time of sale or transfer. Finally, it creates an educational campaign that will encourage gun owners to adopt responsible practices when storing their firearms.

The legislation now heads to the Governor for final approval. Information and updates regarding the bill can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1106.