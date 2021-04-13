Family of Pentagon Police Shooting to Hold Legal News Conference

Dominique Williams

Black Lawyers for Justice

Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.

Dominique Williams and his children

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN: Wednesday – April 14, 2021

TIME: 1 PM

WHERE: Black Lawyers for Justice Headquarters
6305 Ivy Lane – Suite 608
Greenbelt, MD 20770

CONTACT: attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com 301.513.5445
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com

Attorneys for the family and heirs of Dominique Williams and friends and their attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. from Black Lawyers for Justice will address:

1. Pentagon police officer David Dixon shooting and killing of Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson;
https://www.foxnews.com/us/pentagon-police-officer-david-hall-dixon-murder-charges

2. Dixon’s previous shotgun-assault on a homeless woman; and
https://abcnews.go.com/US/pentagon-officer-charged-murder-pulled-gun-homeless-woman/story?id=76994608

3. Forthcoming legal action.
“This happened in the midst of the trial of George Floyd’s Death…[Dixon] must be held accountable for shooting Dominique in the back.” – Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
https://wjla.com/news/local/family-lawyer-there-were-warnings-pentagon-officer-was-dangerous-before-fatal-shooting
-END-


Officer David Dixon Press Conference April 12, 2021

