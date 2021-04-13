Family of Pentagon Police Shooting to Hold Legal News Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN: Wednesday – April 14, 2021
TIME: 1 PM
WHERE: Black Lawyers for Justice Headquarters
6305 Ivy Lane – Suite 608
Greenbelt, MD 20770
CONTACT: attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com 301.513.5445
MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com
Attorneys for the family and heirs of Dominique Williams and friends and their attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. from Black Lawyers for Justice will address:
1. Pentagon police officer David Dixon shooting and killing of Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson;
https://www.foxnews.com/us/pentagon-police-officer-david-hall-dixon-murder-charges
2. Dixon’s previous shotgun-assault on a homeless woman; and
https://abcnews.go.com/US/pentagon-officer-charged-murder-pulled-gun-homeless-woman/story?id=76994608
3. Forthcoming legal action.
“This happened in the midst of the trial of George Floyd’s Death…[Dixon] must be held accountable for shooting Dominique in the back.” – Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
https://wjla.com/news/local/family-lawyer-there-were-warnings-pentagon-officer-was-dangerous-before-fatal-shooting
Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com
Officer David Dixon Press Conference April 12, 2021