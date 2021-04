Family of Pentagon Police Shooting to Hold Legal News Conference

Dominique Williams Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq. Dominique Williams and his children

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHEN: Wednesday – April 14, 2021TIME: 1 PMWHERE: Black Lawyers for Justice Headquarters6305 Ivy Lane – Suite 608Greenbelt, MD 20770CONTACT: attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com 301.513.5445MEDIA: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.comAttorneys for the family and heirs of Dominique Williams and friends and their attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. from Black Lawyers for Justice will address:1. Pentagon police officer David Dixon shooting and killing of Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson;2. Dixon’s previous shotgun-assault on a homeless woman; and3. Forthcoming legal action “This happened in the midst of the trial of George Floyd’s Death…[Dixon] must be held accountable for shooting Dominique in the back.” – Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq.-END-

