Robert Zink Arraigned on Charge of Simple Assault

The Attorney General’s Office today announced Vermont State Police Trooper Robert Zink, 39, of Arlington, Vermont, was arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on one count of Simple Assault. Trooper Zink is accused of striking an individual during an arrest that occurred on February 23, 2021 while the individual was in handcuffs on the ground.

During the arraignment, Trooper Zink entered a plea of Not Guilty. Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones presided over the arraignment. The Court released Trooper Zink on his own recognizance.

The Court will notify the parties of the next scheduled court date.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Last modified: April 12, 2021