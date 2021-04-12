Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,437 in the last 365 days.

Dog Recovered from Ossipee Lake

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley R. Morse 603-271-3129 603-271-3128 April 12, 2021

Concord, NH – On April 10, 2021, New Hampshire Conservation Officers recovered a dog from Ossipee Lake. Members of the Fish and Game Underwater Search Team deployed a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in the vicinity of were Sinead Lyons was recovered on March 26 on Ossipee Lake. Shortly after deploying the ROV, they located the dog in approximately 12 feet of water, 12.5 feet from where Ms. Lyons was located on March 26. The dog matched the description of Ms. Lyons’s dog and is believed to belong to her. The dog was secured and handed over to the proper authorities for disposition.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Dog Recovered from Ossipee Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.