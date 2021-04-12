Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,437 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Attorney General Neronha expressing concern over CRMC decision allowing expansion of Jamestown Boatyard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued the following statement today expressing the Office's concern over recent action by the Coastal Resources' Management Council allowing for an expansion of the Jamestown Boatyard, located in Jamestown, Rhode Island:

"The process by which regulatory agencies arrive at decisions, and the manner in which they support them, is critical. The process must be transparent. The findings of fact underlying an agency decision must be clearly stated in the decision and supported by the record. The failure to do any of these things erodes public trust and confidence, hinders the ability of a court to review agency decisions, and potentially leads to poor decision-making that can irreparably harm Rhode Island's natural resources."

"I am concerned that recent action by the CRMC, allowing for an expansion of the Jamestown Boatyard, implicates all of these principles. Accordingly, this Office has shared our concerns with CRMC in writing and requested that the Council carefully address them."

###

You just read:

Statement from Attorney General Neronha expressing concern over CRMC decision allowing expansion of Jamestown Boatyard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.