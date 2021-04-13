Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Higher 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in April and May

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in April and May. This extra help is thanks to the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill and Consolidated Appropriations Act. It does not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis. 

Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.

April & May Maximum Allotments:

  • 1 person = $234
  • 2 people = $430
  • 3 people = $616
  • 4 people = $782
  • 5 people = $929
  • 6 people = $1,114
  • 7 people = $1,232
  • Each additional person = +$176

NEW!  Starting with the May benefit, households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households — except for those receiving a zero benefit — will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible:                    Benefit Will Be Available:

In March 2021           On 4/16 by EBT, 4/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

In April 2021              On 5/15 by EBT, 5/18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.

