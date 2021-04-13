Higher 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in April and May
The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in April and May. This extra help is thanks to the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill and Consolidated Appropriations Act. It does not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.
Households at a zero benefit will not receive a benefit. Everyone else will receive the maximum benefit for their household size.
April & May Maximum Allotments:
- 1 person = $234
- 2 people = $430
- 3 people = $616
- 4 people = $782
- 5 people = $929
- 6 people = $1,114
- 7 people = $1,232
- Each additional person = +$176
NEW! Starting with the May benefit, households already at the maximum allotment will receive an additional $95. All other households — except for those receiving a zero benefit — will receive at least $95 as their maximum allotment benefit.
3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.
If Eligible: Benefit Will Be Available:
In March 2021 On 4/16 by EBT, 4/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives
In April 2021 On 5/15 by EBT, 5/18 by direct deposit, or when check arrives
Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.