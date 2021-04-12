Gov. Cox denounces threats of violence, supports businesses that require masks

April 12, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 12, 2021) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement about yesterday’s incidents concerning masks:

“We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks. Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Utah has a strong tradition of respecting private property rights. Businesses and public services have the right under the law to continue requiring masks in their establishments if they choose. We support such efforts and thank all Utahns who respect each other’s rights and mask requirements wherever they are in effect.”

