Representative Lopez Passes HB 739 out of the House of Representatives

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray

04/09/2021

Austin, Texas – Friday, April 9, 2021, State Representative Ray Lopez passed House Bill 739 relating to providing Veterans with workforce training, out of the House of Representatives. The bill seeks to create a program managed by the Texas Veterans Commission to provide energy industry training and career opportunities for veterans.

HB 739 was passed on a vote of 123 Yeas, 22 Nays, 1 Present, not voting.

Texas currently leads the U.S. in total energy production and is second in the nation in solar energy production. We are first in the U.S. in wind energy production with an estimated 30,000 wind jobs in Texas. As of 2020 Texas has 80 solar manufacturing sites which account for over 10,200 jobs.

"There is no better way to honor our nation’s veterans, than to provide support for their successful transition into civilian life by creating a pathway into a rewarding energy sector career," stated Rep. Lopez. "The nation’s energy industry believes that veterans have spent their military careers protecting national security and are, among many things, battle-tested, self-motivated, and safety-conscious–traits that translate well into a second career in the energy industry."

Additionally, the Texas Veterans Commission in coordination with the General Land Office and Veterans’ Land Board, will conduct an outreach campaign to encourage veterans to participate in the program.

“By hiring veterans into the industry, we are ensuring the continued production and delivery of safe, reliable power to Texans' homes and businesses, and that servicemen and women are continuing to protect national security as they work to deliver a product that fuels our lives and powers our economy” stated Representative Ray Lopez.

HB 739 will help provide veterans with a roadmap for entry into highly skilled utility and engineering occupations within the energy industry. These jobs are both challenging and rewarding, and provide competitive compensation and professional growth opportunities that are in dire need after this years unprecedented Winer Storm.

