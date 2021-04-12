Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - April 12, 2021 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2021 totaled $162.9 billion. Separate accounts¹ accounted for $84.1 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.8 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of March 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $25,470  
Global Discovery 2,080  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,512  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,402  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,949  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,208  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,113  
China Post-Venture 56  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,672  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,041  
International Value Team  
International Value 26,995  
International Small Cap Value 18  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 24,446  
Select Equity 22  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 735  
Credit Team  
High Income 6,905  
Credit Opportunities 105  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,255  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,918  
Antero Peak Hedge 981  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $162,883  

¹ Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


