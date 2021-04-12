Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mimecast to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, before the market open on May 11, 2021.

Mimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 8:00 am EDT (UTC-05:00) on May 11, 2021. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company’s website investors.mimecast.com. An archive of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call has ended.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

