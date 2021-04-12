Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,429 in the last 365 days.

HAWKINS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN 2021 VIRTUAL WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, MN, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference to be held May 5 and 6.  Hawkins will join nearly 50 other companies in this virtual conference.  The conference will consist of 30-minute fireside chats, topical panels, and one-on-one meetings with senior executives from leading machinery, aerospace & defense, electrical and industrial products, chemicals and automotive & mobility companies.

Hawkins management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.  For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers.  Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 47 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.  Hawkins, Inc. generated $540 million of revenue in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 700 employees.  For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

####


Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@hawkinsinc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

HAWKINS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN 2021 VIRTUAL WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.