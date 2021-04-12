HAWKINS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN 2021 VIRTUAL WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Roseville, MN, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical company, today announced that it will participate in the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrials Conference to be held May 5 and 6. Hawkins will join nearly 50 other companies in this virtual conference. The conference will consist of 30-minute fireside chats, topical panels, and one-on-one meetings with senior executives from leading machinery, aerospace & defense, electrical and industrial products, chemicals and automotive & mobility companies.

Hawkins management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or ir@hawkinsinc.com .

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 47 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $540 million of revenue in fiscal 2020 and has approximately 700 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

