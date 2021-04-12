SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Vroom Inc. (VRM) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Vroom Inc. (“VRM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM). If you are a shareholder of Vroom with more than $300,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported that fourth quarter "Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit." Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its "[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as $13.24, or 30%, during intraday trading on March 4, 2021.

